Injury Update: Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons Assisted Off Field
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons was assisted off of the field on Saturday afternoon in Lexington after suffering a lower-leg injury against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The redshirt-sophomore signal-caller went down on a third down attempt with less than eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter on a rushing attempt at Kroger Field.
Simmons entered Saturday afternoon after a dominant starting debut against Georgia State in Week 1 after totaling over 300 yards through the air and three touchdowns.
The Florida native had a near identical start in Week 2 as he did in last week's season-opening contest after tossing a pair of interceptions in the first quarter.
It's been a "bend, don't break" mentality for Simmons across his first two starts with early struggles seemingly unable to dictate the trajectory of the game for the youngster.
Simmons overcame a pair of interceptions and a 10-0 first quarter deficit to wrap up the first half with 159 yards through the air while going 9-for-16 on passing attempts.
Following the two picks, Simmons went 6-for-7 with 120 yards to send the Rebels into halftime with a 17-13 lead.
Now, fast forward to the fourth quarter and Simmons has exited the game with a lower-body injury at Kroger Field.
On the ensuing drive after Simmons' injury, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss entered the game for the Rebels to close out the game in Lexington.
Kiffin's Take on Simmons:
“Yeah, he studies really hard, spends a lot of time up here, had a really good mentor and example in Jaxson (Dart), and it’s been great to see. He spends a ton of time with Coach Weis, Coach Judge, and Fisher Ray, and Dane (Stevens).
"We’ve got a lot of people up there to help his position because it’s really important that position, a lot to do with how you win when you’re in that position. So we pour a lot of resources in that position to get them to play really well and Austin’s been doing that so far.”
