Insider Reveals Definitive Statement on Ole Miss Football's Future After Lane Kiffin

In what has become a chaotic offseason for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program in Oxford continues navigating a significant stretch after retooling the roster and rejuvenating the coaching staff.

From Golding taking over as the new shot-caller to Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy returning to the Magnolia State, the new era of Ole Miss Football is in full swing amid Spring Camp in Oxford.

“You have to start with the fact that they kept Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy out of the portal,” On3 Sports' Pete Nakos said via Ole Miss Spirit’s Talk of Champions podcast on Monday.

“What Pete Golding’s done in making sure Ole Miss is where it was at this time last year and not changing what the expectations are. I think that’s off the charts.”

Ole Miss did "everything they needed to do" in order to return to the College Football Playoff after a historic 2025 campaign with the redesigned roster taking shape.

The Rebels landed multiple impactful offensive weapons headlined by Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. - where he'll help spearhead the push alongside Chambliss and Lacy.

“They did everything I felt they needed to do, for the most part, in the football portal,” Nakos said. “Trinidad Chambliss, what he’s done making the jump from Ferris State to Ole Miss is unlike anything we’ve seen in college football. Kewan Lacy just might be the most explosive running back in the sport.

“So, you have guys like that, and then you have Pete Golding on defense that’s always going to give you a good shot on that side of the ball, I have to think things aren’t going to change.”

Now, with the new roster working through Spring Camp - while gearing up for a major season in Oxford - is it "CFP or bust" for the Rebels? Nakos weighed in.

“I don’t want to say it’s CFP or bust, but I think that’s what Ole Miss fans have it at,” Nakos said. “Will 9-3 get you in in the SEC? I think it depends on who your losses are.

"If you lose to Texas and LSU, and the third loss is Missouri and they’re also a good team, then I think you can get in. But a bad loss coupled with a couple others would not do well.”

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels with focus on the 2026 season as the Goldng Era looks to take off in the Magnolia State.

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