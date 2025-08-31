Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Handles Business in 63-7 Win Over Georgia State
No. 21 Ole Miss handled business on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a 63-7 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.
Led by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons, Lane Kiffin and Co. shined in the program's season opener in Week 1.
Ole Miss entered the matchup as 34.5-point favorites with the Rebels getting it done against a Sun Belt opponent in Oxford.
What were the instant takeaways from Saturday night in the Magnolia State?
The Instant Takeaways: Week 1 Edition
Austin Simmons' Debut: Bend, Don't Break
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons made his debut as the starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels after patiently waiting behind first-round NFL Draft selection Jaxson Dart.
In Game 1 as the starter, Simmons looked the part for the Rebels. He wasn't perfect by any means, but it was a strong opener for the redshirt-sophomore.
Simmons ended the night going 20-for-31 passing with 341 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with a pair of interceptions.
The first-time starter tossed a pair of interceptions, but quickly shook off the untimely throws to lead the Rebels to an impressive offensive explosion in Week 1.
There's rapport being built with Penn State wide receiver transfer Harrison Wallace III. The two connected for five receptions to go with 130 yards and a touchdown.
Simmons and Wallace III looked the part in Week 1 to open the 2025 season.
Newcomers Making Instant Impact
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy made his way to Oxford this offseason after transferring in from Missouri via the portal.
Now, after earning starting duties in the backfield, Lacy has quickly made his presence felt for the program after shining in Week 1.
The first-year Rebel wrapped up his first game with the program after logging 108 rushing yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns on the night.
But other transfers also handled business in Week 1.
Lacy and Wallace III made an impact on offense, but LSU transfer Da'Shawn Womack turned heads on defense after wreaking havoc.
Womack ended the day with five solo tackles and a tackle for loss when his number was called with multiple players contributing for the program.
