Jaxson Dart, Jordan Watkins Earn National Honors After Dominating Win at Arkansas
Quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Jordan Watkins both had enormous games on Saturday as Ole Miss took down rival Arkansas 63-31 in Fayetteville.
Dart was named National Quarterback of the Week by the Davey O'Brien Foundation on Tuesday alongside Maxwell Award Player of the Week, honors given to the best overall player on a week-to-week basis. Dart was also named AP National Player of the Week on Monday.
Jordan Watkins also made waves on Tuesday, bringing home the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week Award after earning SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors earlier this week, splitting the title with Dart.
On Saturday, Dart went 25-for-31 through the air for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Watkins caught five of those scores alongside eight total catches and 254 yards. The two formed a lethal dynamic duo against the Razorback secondary.
With Tre Harris absent from last week's contest, these honors serve as a tremendous confidence booster for the Rebel offense. With Harris missing, Watkins has more than stepped up to compensate in his absence. Another standout performance will be crucial for the Rebels to keep their playoff hopes alive by beating No. 3 Georgia this weekend.
While Watkins' had 254 of Dart's passing yardage, Dart added an additional 261 yards among five different recievers. Spreading the ball around again Saturday will also be a major factor in the Rebels securing a win.
The Rebels and Bulldogs are set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff, and the game will be televised on ABC.