Joel Klatt Predicts Winner of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

In a matchup that is already sold out, No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a first-round showdown in the College Football Playoff.

Pete Golding and Co. took down the Green Wave in Week 4 of the regular season in a 45-10 win, but this time around will be a different challenge for Ole Miss.

"They're coming off a really good game and got some confidence in winning the conference championship and created a lot of turnovers," Golding said of Tulane.

“So, we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Obviously, having been at ‘Bama for all those years, we’re used to playing somebody twice. Once you go to that SEC championship game, you’re playing them twice."

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels and Green Wave with the early predictions rolling in for Saturday's clash.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -880

Tulane Green Wave: +580

Total

Over 56.5 (-112)

Under 56.5 (-108)

Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.

Joel Klatt's Pick: Ole Miss

“This is just too big of a task for Tulane. It just is. … Tulane is not a good enough team to line up against … this Ole Miss team is incredible. … I think Ole Miss wins this one, even if it’s as drastic as the 45-10 (in Week 4).”

