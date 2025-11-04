Joel Klatt Thinks Lane Kiffin Should Take Page Out Of Dan Lanning, Matt Rhule's Book
The "Lane Kiffin Show" is in full swing this fall with programs across the country set to battle for Ole Miss' decision-maker to take on head coaching duties.
Kiffin continues taking America by storm this fall after leading the Rebels to an 8-1 start with the program within arms reach of its first College Football Playoff berth.
But it hasn't stopped the rumor mill from swirling with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators targeting Kiffin to become their next head coach.
According to multiple reports, Ole Miss' shot-caller is a top target for both jobs, but the Ole Miss Rebels are set to offer an extension to Kiffin in order to keep him in Oxford.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes that as long as Kiffin doesn't ink an extension with Ole Miss - or make a statement saying that he isn't leaving Oxford - then it will become a distraction to the team.
“You’re seeing a lot of other coaches, that are high-profile, that will absolutely be targeted and mentioned for all these (open Power Four) job openings, and they’re taking their name out of the hat,” Klatt said during Monday’s The Joel Klatt Show.
“Dan Lanning said ‘Absolutely not, I’m at Oregon.’ Matt Rhule signed an extension at Nebraska, and Curt Cignetti signed an extension at Indiana. So the longer that Lane Kiffin doesn’t sign an extension at Ole Miss, or come out and absolutely and emphatically and definitively — like Dan Lanning did — turn these jobs down and say ‘I’m not going anywhere,’ the distraction is going to creep up at Ole Miss."
“That would be my worry for Ole Miss and this team – the distraction of what’s going to go on. Because, listen, Florida is coming after Lane Kiffin — period,” Klatt continued. “LSU will absolutely talk with and try to interview Lane Kiffin, there’s not a doubt in my mind.
"In fact, I know one of them (to be true) for a fact. So, the longer this goes, that could be a distraction. Something to watch out for.”
It's clear that Kiffin is a top target for the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators gigs, but with an extension on the table for the coveted head coach in Oxford, all eyes remain on Ole Miss' shot-caller.
