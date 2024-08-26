Juice Wells, Rebels Hold Final Scrimmage Before Season Opener | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the final tune-up for the Rebels before facing the Furman Paladins. A photo of that scrimmage shows wide receiver Juice Wells as a featured participant in the practice, which gives everyone hope that his black jersey during fall was more precautionary than serious. Chris Low from ESPN also reported that Chris Kiffin, Lane Kiffin's brother, is joining the staff in an analyst capacity, and that is pretty huge news.
Week 0 hit this weekend with some great football games and Ole Miss fans had to have some high vibes because the Rebels were the "it team" on in discussions on Saturday. Bruce Feldman of Fox said Ole Miss is his dark horse national champion pick, and Nick Saban and Pat McAfee gushed over the Rebels with very few reservations to be found across the country.
In our final segment of the day, we hit the lines of Week 1 sponsored by FanDuel. The week features some great matchups like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. the Texas A&M Aggies or even the USC Trojans vs. the LSU Tigers, and we start talking about the Furman Paladins at Ole Miss Rebels as well. Game week is here.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
Factor Meals
Head to Factormeals.com/lockedoncollege50 and use code lockedoncollege50 to get 50% off your first box PLUS 20% off your next month while your subscription is active!
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. As playoffs wind down, the sports stop sporting like we want them to. But this summer, FanDuel is hooking up ALL CUSTOMERS with a boost or a bonus, DAILY! That’s right, there’s something for everyone, every day, all summer long! Visit FANDUEL.COM and add a big win to your summer bucket list!
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html