5 Texas Players Ole Miss Fans Need to Know for 2026 Matchup

When the Ole Miss Rebels take the field against the Texas Longhorns, it could be a battle between a pair of top-15 teams. There is no doubt that by October 24th, these programs could be in the hunt for a spot in the SEC championship game.

The Longhorns, under head coach Steve Sarkisian, are looking to erase the woes of last season and rise to the top of college football once more. The standard remains the same in Austin, and fans are hoping this team can rise to the occasion.

Meanwhile, in Oxford, a star emerged from the shadows in Trinidad Chambliss. While a coaching change of this magnitude can often signal a rebuild, Pete Golding reloaded, and the Rebels are ready for next season. Here are five Texas players Rebels' fans should look out for. This is in no particular order.

Cam Coleman, WR

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates a first down as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas secured the highest-rated wide receiver in the transfer portal in Cam Coleman. He arrived in Austin after two seasons with Auburn. He recorded 93 catches, 1,306 yards, and 13 touchdowns with the Tigers.

He could be Arch Manning's top target as a physical, down-the-field threat. The 6'3" wide out will be a tough assignment in the red zone. He wins the 50-50 battles, and the Ole Miss secondary will have to keep their eyes on Coleman.

Jelani McDonald, Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The loss of Michael Taafe in the secondary room cannot be overstated. He was an integral piece of that team, and his leadership shone through. Jelani McDonald could've been a third or fourth round pick in the NFL draft, but opted to return to Austin for his senior year.

McDonald led the team in interceptions (3) last season with three pass deflections and 80 total tackles. The Longhorns' secondary is a young group, so McDonald will have to assume a leadership role.

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) celebrates after a pass break up during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Few defensive players are due for a bigger season than defensive end Colin Simmons. He recorded nine sacks as a freshman and 12 as a sophomore. He's 6'3", 240 pounds, and is a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive linemen.

Everyone knows Simmons is an excellent pass rusher, but he's also strong against the run. He'll be an anchor of the Longhorns' defense, and Ole Miss will have to make extra preparations for Simmons when these teams clash.

Rasheem Biles, LB

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) tackles. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Linebacker Rasheem Biles transfers in from Pitt. He's arguably the most impactful defensive transfer Texas brought in. Last season, he recorded 100 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Biles is an all-around linebacker who can rush the quarterback and also drop back in coverage. He'll be another important piece to the Longhorns' defense.

Raleek Brown, RB

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Texas brought in a pair of transfer running backs in Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers. It'll be interesting to see the carry distribution, but Brown brings big-play ability to the offense.

He ran for over 1,100 yards and four touchdowns with Arizona State. He had multiple runs that went over 75 yards. Brown makes the home-run plays, and the Rebels will want to do their best to prevent that.

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