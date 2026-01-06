Kewan Lacy Reveals Massive News on Future With Ole Miss Football Amid LSU Rumors

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has inked a new deal with the Rebels and will return to Oxford for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

Lacy is coming off of a historic season with the Ole Miss program where he rewrote the record books across his first year in the Magnolia State - making his decision on what's next for his future.

The elite running back has been one of the best players in the nation all season long for the 13-1 Rebels - ranking third in the FBS in rushing yards with 1,464 to go along with 23 touchdowns across 295 carries.

Lacy played an integral role in helping the Rebels to the Fiesta Bowl this season where he will run it back again in 2026.

The 23 rushing scores for Lacy across the 2025 season shattered the previous single-season record at Ole Miss of 16 set by Quinshon Judkins in 2022, and it also gave him the all-purpose touchdown record of 17 that was set four times previously by Judkins (2022, '23), Brandon Bolden (2010) and Deuce McAllister (2000).

Breaking: Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy has signed to return to the Rebels in 2026, sources tell @PeteThamel and @Max_Olson. pic.twitter.com/nRSkZbh0eJ — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2026

The Doak Walker Award finalist also became only the 12th rusher in SEC history to score 20 times on the ground in a single season.

Now, Lacy has revealed what his future holds after signing a new deal with Pete Golding and Co. as roster retention in Oxford remains a success.

Ole Miss has also signed quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, pending the results of his waiver, to be back for the 2026 season as well.

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6 after emerging as the starter in Week 3.

On defense, edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen will run it back next fall after agreeing to a new deal with the Rebels staff.

Umanmielen, a former Nebraska Cornhuskers signee that transferred to Ole Miss last offseason, became a priority for head coach Pete Golding and Co. when it came to roster retention.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is in the midst of a strong junior campaign after making his way to the SEC - logging 41 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception - on the season.

It's all coming together for the program in Oxford with the program's stars set to be back in 2026 as Ole Miss looks to once again reach the College Football Playoff.

