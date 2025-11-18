Lane Kiffin Addresses Reports of Ole Miss Giving 'Ultimatum' Amid LSU, Florida Rumors
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has social media swirling this fall with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure him out of Oxford.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is within arms reach of the first College Football Playoff berth in school history, but the buzz surrounding the program is the future of Kiffin in the Magnolia State.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are turning up the heat in their pursuit of Kiffin with his family taking trips to both Gainesville and Baton Rouge over the last 24 hours.
Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, traveled to the Sunshine State on Sunday afternoon to scope out the city with the family then hopping on a flight, organized by LSU officials, to head to Baton Rouge.
On Monday, The Athletic reported that Ole Miss had given Kiffin until Nov. 28 to make a decision on whether he will remain in Oxford or accept a job elsewhere.
But Kiffin has since denied the report after joining The Pat McAfee Show for an appearance where he stated that Ole Miss has not given an "ultimatum."
“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, man, we’re having a blast. I love it here.
“… It just couldn’t be better. Like I said, you pray for things. Our fans prayed for this type of thing, and now we’re in the middle of it. So, enjoy it. You’re 10-1. You’re getting ready. You got a bye week.
"You get to watch half the country lose, and there’s no way we can lose Saturday. And then, you play the Egg Bowl and go dominate that and keep that Egg Bowl trophy home where it’s been for a long time.”
The Ole Miss head coach remains in headlines as the LSU Tigers now further intensify their pursuit with reports of the program offering a "blank check" to him, but he remains mum on the subject.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
Now, all eyes remain on Kiffin's future with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators looking to have him on the sidelines in 2026.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.