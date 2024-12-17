Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss Football's Lack of Opt Outs 'Says a Lot' About Program Culture
The Ole Miss Rebels have very few opt outs for their Gator Bowl matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, and besides offering a competitive advantage, coach Lane Kiffin views this as a positive from another angle.
Kiffin was made available to the media on Tuesday now that his team has opened practice for the bowl game, and he was asked specifically about some players making announcements for the NFL Draft but still planning to suit up for the Rebels in early January.
To Kiffin's knowledge, only one of those players isn't expecting to play, and he thinks that says a lot about the positive culture his team has established in Oxford.
"I think everybody but Pooh [Paul] is playing. I don't think he is," Kiffin said. "So I think that really speaks volumes to a lot of things. Not to be in the playoffs, you look what happens around the country or even last year in the Orange Bowl how players didn't play, I that says a lot. That says a lot about [our] culture and locker room, how they feel about each other."
Players like defensive linemen JJ Pegues and Walter Nolen are expected to play for Ole Miss on Jan. 2, and that could be a big boost for a Rebels team that is seeking its third 10-plus-win season in the last four years. Even though the initial goal of reaching the College Football Playoff was not realized, that's still a pretty large milestone for Kiffin and his program.
"A number of those guys have very high draft grades and are still playing," Kiffin said. "You look at New Year's Six bowl games, including ours and who we played against last year, a number of people not playing in it. It says a lot. I'm very appreciative of them and commend them for that."
Ole Miss and Duke are scheduled to square off in the Gator Bowl at 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 2, and the game will be televised on ESPN.