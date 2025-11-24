Lane Kiffin Predicted to Make Move to Major College Football Program Amid Recent Buzz
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Friday for a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with all eyes set to be on the Week 14 SEC clash.
In an Egg Bowl showdown that will have no shortage of buzz surrounding it, Lane Kiffin will remain the headliner as his future with Ole Miss is in question.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to sway Kiffin out of Oxford where a decision on his future is set to be revealed 24 hours after the Friday matchup.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
But one school is beginning to gain momentum in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with a decision timeline now in place.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Now, NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has chimed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" as LSU continues emerging as a school to watch.
McShay's Prediction:
"On Monday, I thought he was going back to Ole Miss," McShay said of Lane Kiffin during a stream on his personal YouTube channel. "I no longer think that’s the case. I think he will be the next head coach at LSU."
"I do want to say this, though, and I want you to just hear me when I say this: I don’t think he’s made a decision," McShay added. "No, no, no, no, no, no, no. I want you to really hear that. I don’t think Lane has actually made a final decision," he told his co-host.
"Unfortunately, it’s public and unfortunately, it’s Lane, and he kind of can’t help himself with some things," McShay lamented.
"I think I know family matters more to him now than it ever has in his life — his wellness and the things he’s done to get to where he is."
