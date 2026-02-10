Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns Wideout Target

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley has blossomed into one of America's top pass-catchers with the Lone Star State prospect beginning to lock in an official visit schedule.

Mosley checks in as a Top-20 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling multiple heavy-hitters involved in his process as he enters a critical offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of Texas has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others, as his fast rise continues on the recruiting scene.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to his growing list of scholarships after wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington made his way to Texas last month for an in-person meeting with Mosley.

Mosley is coming off of a strong junior campaign with the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the talented pass-catcher - extending an offer after a quick visit.

Ole Miss has piqued Mosley's interest with the Lone Star State wideout now locking in an official visit with Golding and the Rebels for June as he eyes a multi-day stay in Oxford.

Mosley will be in the Magnolia State from June 5-7 for an official visit as the Ole Miss coaching staff look to roll out the red carpet for a priority wideout.

Across the 2025 season, Mosley had just 21 catches for 190 yards but he scored on seven of those receptions with his explosive ability on full display as coaches continue salivating at the potential he attains.

For Ole Miss, the program continues taking strides in the right direction on the recruiting scene under Golding's leadership as the Rebels look to carry the momentum under new leadership.

"The locker room is so fragile, as we all know," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN. "This is the ultimate team sport, and there's no bigger team sport than football [with] so many personalities, so many moving parts.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it."

