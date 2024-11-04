Lane Kiffin Reveals What Made Jaxson Dart's Record-Breaking Game Possible
The Ole Miss Rebels have a massive test this weekend when the Georgia Bulldogs come to town, but quarterback Jaxson Dart is entering the game on a massive hot streak.
Dart rewrote portions of the Ole Miss record book on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks, tying or single-game records in total offense (562), passing yards (515) and passing touchdowns (6). He was 25-of-31 through the air in Saturday's 63-31 win in Fayetteville, piloting the Rebels offense to its best overall performance in conference play so far this season.
During a media availability on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin discussed what he saw from Dart that made this record-breaking game possible against the Hogs.
"His accuracy. He had amazing accuracy on Saturday," Kiffin said, "and as you look at the plays, basically his only incompletions are throwaways, for the most part.
"A lot of times, even when you play really good games, you come out afterwards, 'What if this receiver wouldn't have dropped this ball, or we would have made this throw?' But this was one of those games where I don't think anybody dropped a ball, and outside of throwaways, he really didn't miss a pass except an overthrow to Juice [Wells] by a couple yards on a fade."
Dart's performance allowed him to reel in multiple weekly awards on Monday, including AP National Player of the Week and SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He split the SEC title with Rebel wide receiver Jordan Watkins who also set multiple records of his own on Saturday, including new marks in single-game receiving yards (254) and touchdowns (5).
Perhaps this performance is a good sign regarding momentum for the Rebels who have sputtered on offense at times during SEC play before the Arkansas game. They will certainly need it this week as the Bulldogs of Georgia come to town in another de facto College Football Playoff elimination game for Ole Miss.
Ole Miss and Georgia are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ABC.