Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds Shift for Florida Gators Job Amid LSU Tigers Rumors
As the Ole Miss Rebels prepare for a critical Week 14 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the rumor mill continues swirling surrounding head coach Lane Kiffin's future with the program.
The Rebels are in the midst of a historic 2025 campaign with a College Football Playoff berth in the cards, but as Kiffin remains non-committal to the Ole Miss program, the buzz has overshadowed a record-setting season.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to lure Kiffin away from the Ole Miss Rebels with the pair of SEC schools pushing the right buttons.
But one of the programs appears to be picking up steam: The LSU Tigers.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Now, with a decision timeline in place after Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials last week, all signs point towards the Ole Miss head coach revealing his next move this Saturday.
Where do the betting lines sit with just a few days until a decision goes public?
The Betting Odds: BetOnline Edition
LSU Tigers:
- Lane Kiffin: -175
- Eli Drinkwitz: +350
- Kenny Dillingham: +500
- Jon Sumrall: +600
- Joe Brady: +1100
- Clark Lea: +1200
Florida Gators:
- Jedd Fisch: -110
- Lane Kiffin: +200
- Eli Drinkwitz: +290
- Brent Key: +750
- Jon Sumrall: +1200
The Kalshi Odds: Kiffin Trending LSU's Way
LSU Tigers:
- Lane Kiffin: 64 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 8 percent
- Joe Brady: 8 percent
Florida Gators:
- Jedd Fisch: 43 percent
- Lane Kiffin: 26 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 11 percent
