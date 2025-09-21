The Grove Report

Lane Kiffin's Breakdown: Ole Miss Football Shines in Week 4, Gearing Up for LSU Clash

Kiffin and Co. dismantled the Tulane Green Wave in Week 4, all focus locked in on the LSU Tigers next Saturday.

Zack Nagy

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels earned a Week 4 win over the Tulane Green Wave to keep the program's record unblemished heading into the heart of SEC play.

No. 13 Ole Miss has taken care of Georgia State, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tulane to open the season with the Rebels starting the season 4-0 with a tremendous challenge ahead.

In what will be a Top-15 matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss will host Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in Week 5.

Following the program's 45-10 win over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, Kiffin took the podium to dissect the win while taking a peak ahead to Week 5 against LSU.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Week 4 Edition

Defense Bounces Back

"I’m just really pleased how they performed and in the defense. After a tough week of a lot of criticism, which is extremely fair by how we played last week, to answer that in the style that they did, there’s three, maybe in a row, 4th down stops, which are basically turnovers.

"When a team’s in 4-down situations, it’s hard to stop them. It’s a lot easier when they’re going to punt. So just really, really happy how they performed.”

The Trinidad Chambliss Show

"I thought Trinidad played great. I love the most important thing, not turning the ball over two weeks in a row. If you do that, you win a lot of games. First offense didn’t turn it over back-to-back weeks and he played really clean. No balls on the ground, one sack. We had one last week.

"So back to back weeks, when you just don’t have negative plays, and he carries the ball 14 times, only loses two yards. Has the one sack, everything else is positive and rushed for 112. So what, 419 total, in three and a half quarters is really good against a defense that’s stopped a lot of people.” 

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

LSU Tigers Await, Kiffin Talks 2:30 p.m. CT Kickoff

“I’m over that. I told the commissioner here, we’re going to play LSU here and it’s gonna be a day game. We’re gonna go down there and it’s gonna be at night.

"Just know what it’s gonna be. So is what it is. I’m sure we’ll be at night at Georgia, too. If you set it up that way, you won’t be upset when it happens.”

No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 5 with the LSU Tigers heading to Oxford for a critical Southeastern Conference clash.

More Ole Miss News:

The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season

Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football