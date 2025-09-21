Lane Kiffin's Breakdown: Ole Miss Football Shines in Week 4, Gearing Up for LSU Clash
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels earned a Week 4 win over the Tulane Green Wave to keep the program's record unblemished heading into the heart of SEC play.
No. 13 Ole Miss has taken care of Georgia State, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tulane to open the season with the Rebels starting the season 4-0 with a tremendous challenge ahead.
In what will be a Top-15 matchup at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss will host Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in Week 5.
Following the program's 45-10 win over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, Kiffin took the podium to dissect the win while taking a peak ahead to Week 5 against LSU.
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Week 4 Edition
Defense Bounces Back
"I’m just really pleased how they performed and in the defense. After a tough week of a lot of criticism, which is extremely fair by how we played last week, to answer that in the style that they did, there’s three, maybe in a row, 4th down stops, which are basically turnovers.
"When a team’s in 4-down situations, it’s hard to stop them. It’s a lot easier when they’re going to punt. So just really, really happy how they performed.”
The Trinidad Chambliss Show
"I thought Trinidad played great. I love the most important thing, not turning the ball over two weeks in a row. If you do that, you win a lot of games. First offense didn’t turn it over back-to-back weeks and he played really clean. No balls on the ground, one sack. We had one last week.
"So back to back weeks, when you just don’t have negative plays, and he carries the ball 14 times, only loses two yards. Has the one sack, everything else is positive and rushed for 112. So what, 419 total, in three and a half quarters is really good against a defense that’s stopped a lot of people.”
LSU Tigers Await, Kiffin Talks 2:30 p.m. CT Kickoff
“I’m over that. I told the commissioner here, we’re going to play LSU here and it’s gonna be a day game. We’re gonna go down there and it’s gonna be at night.
"Just know what it’s gonna be. So is what it is. I’m sure we’ll be at night at Georgia, too. If you set it up that way, you won’t be upset when it happens.”
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 5 with the LSU Tigers heading to Oxford for a critical Southeastern Conference clash.
