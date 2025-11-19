Lane Kiffin's Odds Surging to Become Next Head Coach for LSU Tigers, Florida Gators
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has the college football world awaiting his decision as the decision-maker in Oxford mulls over his future on the sidelines.
In what has become a three-team race for Kiffin, the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels are all battling to sign the most popular name on the market to a contract.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation in 2025, but the buzz surrounding the program is on Kiffin's future as the decision maker.
As the clock ticks on a decision from Kiffin, the Rebels shot-caller has remained mum on the subject where he doubled down during his weekly appearance on the SEC Teleconference.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Despite Kiffin staying silent on the subject, the outside buzz has overtaken social media - along with the betting odds - for both the LSU and Florida jobs.
According to Kalshi, Kiffin is the betting favorite for the LSU and Florida jobs as he mulls over his future.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
The Betting Odds: LSU and Florida Pursuing Kiffin
The Kalshi Odds: LSU Tigers Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 35 percent
- Joe Brady: 13 percent
- ELi Drinkwitz: 12 percent
The Kalshi Odds: Florida Gators Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 54 percent
- Jedd Fisch: 17 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 10 percent
Now, as the coaching carousel swirls, Kiffin remains the No. 1 target for both the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators as the pair of programs look to lure him out of Oxford.
