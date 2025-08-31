Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Breaking Down What Went Right for Ole Miss Football in Week 1
No. 21 Ole Miss handled business on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium after taking down Georgia State 63-7 in Week 1.
Behind an impressive starting debut from redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons, the Rebels opened the season in the win column.
Simmons earned the victory in his first game as the starter, but understands there will be learning curves along the way.
“I wasn’t really nervous — of course I am going to have some mistakes here and there, some mental errors like the interceptions early in the game," Simmons said.
"I feel like I did a good job, especially with the whole offensive unit. We were very explosive down the field, we were moving the ball well. I am really excited for this whole team.”
Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. are 1-0 with a Southeastern Conference clash against the Kentucky Wildcats set for next weekend.
What did Kiffin have to say following the program's season-opening win?
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Week 1 Edition
Balanced Attack Paves the Way
“Really pleased with the offensive balance in a game with only two returning starters on offense. We got to tackle better, but a balanced game on both sides of the ball”
Zxavian Harris Shines to Open Season
“Yeah, it’s kind of crazy for him to be a senior which there’s only like three guys that have been here the whole time like that. It’s the world we live in now today, unfortunately.
"He’s a force and had a great camp and really presents a lot of problems to defenses and that was exciting to see him today and and he created a lot of havoc.”
Simmons Bounces Back From Early Struggles
“He had one really bad play, the second interception. The first one’s not his fault, the right guard gets beat. They’re in a blown coverage, we’re gonna score a 75-yard touchdown, walk in the end zone and the guy that blows the coverage picks it off. That’s not his fault. The other one is.
"We’ve seen that before with young quarterbacks, kind of almost the same interception we saw Jaxson throw at home onto his right his first year. I thought he did some really good things. Scrambled the way that we would want, you know, slid and took care of himself, but also showed that he can move around and make some plays with his feet.
"I thought Trinidad did a really good job coming in and so really glad that both those guys did well outside one really poor play.”
Kewan Lacy's Impact Felt on Day 1
“It was awesome. I mean, I just tell you how it is, we didn’t have that, you know a year ago and so it’s really good to have it back. I was looking forward to that and kind of thinking he was gonna play like that because that’s how he practices and got a unique skill set of speed and power.
"It’s great to see that a ball can break and go score and not get caught. Makes it a lot easier not to call more plays afterwards. That was great to see.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.