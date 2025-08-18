Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Ole Miss Football Hires Notable Rebel Donte Moncrief to Staff
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program will bring back former standout wide receiver Donte Moncrief as a member of the recruiting department for the program.
Moncrief, who finished his career in Oxford in 2013, spent seven seasons in the National Football League where he now makes his return as a member of the staff under Kiffin and Co.
The Magnolia State native provides a boost for the Rebels on the recruiting scene with ties to Mississippi where he looks to make a significant impact on the trail.
"They said home is home," Moncrief posted on X. "Feed Moncrief… Sip stay in the Sip." He added exclamation marks, red and blue circles and a lock emoji.
Across his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, Moncrief caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Mississippi native declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season where he was then a third round pick by the Colts.
Across the 2015 season, Moncrief hauled in 64 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns in his best season at the professional level.
Now, he's back in Oxford with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin commenting on the hire and what it means for the Rebels moving forward on the recruiting trail.
"I think that’s great. I love giving opportunities to former players, usually the ones that play for you, but in this case, one of the premier players in the history of school," Kiffin said.
"So, that’s really good. Knows a lot of people. Good to have him around and join what I believe is a really good recruiting staff.”
Kiffin and Co. saw a pair of staffers depart the program this offseason in Kelvin Bolden and Alex Brown accepting positions elsewhere.
With room open on the staff, Ole Miss made the move in bringing back one of the most decorate players in program history.
The Rebels will continue navigating Week 4 of Fall Camp this week with all eyes on the season opener come Aug. 30 against Georgia State.
