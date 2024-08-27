Despite Wide Receiver Injuries, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Thinks Rebel Offense is 'In a Good Spot'
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels will open their season on Saturday evening, and that brings the potential of another strong year for a Lane Kiffin-coached offense.
Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart is leading the way for the Rebels this season, and he took a massive step forward in his progression a year ago. In 2023, Dart threw for over 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns paired with just five interceptions, less than half of his turnover total the year prior.
Despite the explosive nature of Ole Miss' offense last year, its quarterback believes they could be in an even better situation as the 2024 season gets underway.
"I feel like we're in a good spot," Dart said on Monday. "I feel like we're in a better spot than we were last year. I think a big part of it is the returning guys that we have coming back, just the leadership we have on that side of the ball. We're able to go more in-depth and do more creative things.
"When you have a lot of guys who have a ton of football experience and played ball for a really long time, they pick up on things quick. I think each week we're able to execute at a higher level, and I feel like we're in a really good spot."
Some of those veteran pieces have dealt with injuries during fall camp, however. On Monday, Lane Kiffin stated that he was uncertain whether or not wide receivers Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells would be available in the season opener this weekend, but that doesn't dampen Dart's mood about this offense's potential.
He has seen growth from some of the younger wideouts on the roster this offseason, and he has faith in their abilities.
"I think guys like Cayden Lee, Ayden [Williams], Noreel [White], Josh Aka, those guys have had great camps," Dart said. "Just getting better each and every day, and they've been super impressive guys to watch and throw the ball to.
"We've got a lot of weapons from the guys that are coming back, the older guys to the younger guys. I'm happy with the progression they've made and the standard of excellence they want to go out and play with each and every day."
With the receiver injuries in mind, Kiffin also stated on Monday that he is pleased with the current production out of his running back room, and Dart echoed that sentiment. A strong run game makes his job as a quarterback easier, and he is excited to see what this new-look unit can produce.
The Rebels lost Quinshon Judkins to the transfer portal during the offseason, so the Ole Miss rushing attack will be led by returner Ulysses Bentley IV and transfers Henry Parrish Jr. and Rashad Amos.
"I've been stoked about it," Dart said. "When you bring in a new running back room entirely pretty much, it's fun to see what those guys can do. ... It's actually been some production that I'm thrilled to have.
"Just watching those guys compete each and every day has been a lot of fun, and they're all tremendously talented. I'm excited for that room, and I think it's probably the most underrated part of our team this year."
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Furman is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.