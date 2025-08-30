Live Updates: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State Panthers in Week 1 Matchup
No. 21 Ole Miss will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a matchup against the Georgia State Panthers.
After attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin and Co. will debut a new-look roster in Week 1 against a fierce Sun Belt program.
Ole Miss will send redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons out on the field in his first career start at quarterback with all eyes on the talented signal-caller.
"We’re excited. He’s got a lot of weapons that have done really good things in practice, so now we got to do that in a game," Kiffin said this offseason.
Here's what Lane Kiffin said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
What Lane Kiffin Said: Week 1 Edition
“I think Austin’s done a really good job,” Kiffin said this week. “He had a really good Saturday night [scrimmage] and performing really well.
"We’re going to continue to emphasize, one of the things why we’ve had a really good record and performed really well is not just the offensive stats and all the most passing yards and all that.
"It’s been taking care of the football at that position and doing a really good job of that.”
Pregame Updates:
- Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will roll out redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons in his first career start on Saturday night.
- Penn State transfer Harrison Wallace III, Oklahoma State transfer De'Zhaun Stribling and Cayden Lee earn the start at wide receiver.
- Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has earned the QB2 role ahead of the 2025 season after transferring to Ole Miss in the spring.
- Ole Miss enters Saturday night as 34.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels significant against their Sun Belt foe.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
- Georgia State has won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. The Panthers will start the game with the ball at Vaught Hemingway.
- Georgia State quarterback Christian Veilleux starts the game off going 2-of-3 on passing attempts to get the Panthers near Rebels territory, but Ole Miss’ defense forces a quick punt after a 3:40 drive.
- Ole Miss wide receiver Harrison Wallace III returns the Panthers’ punt to quickly put the Rebels in Georgia State territory, but a holding penalty calls it back. Ole Miss begins the drive on their own 35.
- Austin Simmons tosses to Dae’quon Wright for his fist completion as the starting quarterback for the Rebels.
- Simmons connects with tight end Dae’Quon Wright for a 38-yard touchdown pass and the Rebels quickly strike first at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. 3-play, 65-yard touchdown drive.
Score Update: Ole Miss 7, Georgia State 0
