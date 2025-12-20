Live Updates: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in the College Football Playoff

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the program's College Football Playoff debut in Oxford.

In what will be Pete Golding's debut as the shot-caller of the Ole Miss program, the Rebels are set to make history after cracking the 12-team bracket for the first time in school history.

“I think we owe this to the team, to the fans, to the university to have blinders on right now. I know what it takes to win football games," Golding said this week.

"I know what it takes to be successful on defense and it’s hard work and you got to do it better than anybody else and you got to be willing to do things that they’re not. I think when you start getting caught up in moments and start taking pictures and do all that, you’re focus is on the wrong thing.”

Here's what Golding said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

What Pete Golding Said: CFP Edition

“We’re going to be locked in,” Golding said this week. “We’ve got to be focused. Turnovers are going to be critical. We neutralized that last time, but there were three critical fourth-down stops in that game that kind of swung the momentum of the game.

"Their two losses, they’re minus-eight in possessions gained. They do an unbelievable job of taking the football away.”

Pregame Updates:

- Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding will make his debut as the shot-caller in this one amid Lane Kiffin's departure to the LSU Tigers.

- Ole Miss will be without: CB Cedrick Beavers, LB Raymond Collins, and OL John Wayne Oliver.

- Golding and Co. will await cornerback Antonio Kite's status after working through pregame warmups at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter.]

First Quarter:

- The Ole Miss Rebels have won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. Pete Golding and Co. will start off the program's College Football Playoff debut with the ball.

- Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels march down the field in the blink of an eye on a three-play touchdown drive. Chambliss connects on a pair of pass attempts for 55 total yards with Kewan Lacy taking his first touch 20 yards for the score. 3-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in 59 seconds.

Score Update: Ole Miss 7, Tulane 0

- Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff and the Green Wave quickly convert on a pair of third down conversions to get into Ole Miss territory, but Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Braxton stops Tulane's drive with an interception. Green Wave's 10-play, 52-yard drive ends in a turnover. Rebels ball on their own 40-yard line to start their second possession. 8:47 remaining in the first frame.

- Ole Miss capitalizes off of the turnover with another instant touchdown drive. Trinidad Chambliss takes in a rushing attempt to cap off the scoring drive. Four plays to go 60 yards to get in the end-zone once again. Rebels have taken a two score lead on just 7 total plays with 135 yards of offense.

Score Update: Ole Miss 14, Tulane 0

- Jake Retzlaff and Co. navigate an eight-play, 38-yard drive, but a gamble by the Green Wave staff on 4th-and-2 stalls the drive on an incompletion. Ole Miss takes over in their own territory.

-

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: