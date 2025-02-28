LOOK: Ole Miss Defensive Linemen Show Out at NFL Combine
Multiple Ole Miss Rebels were in the spotlight on the opening day of the NFL Combine, and the team's socials were highlighting their ex-playmakers all afternoon.
Yesterday focused on defensive linemen and linebackers in Indianapolis, and JJ Pegues was first up, but his typical defensive tackle spot isn't what garnered the most attention. Instead, it was in offensive drills.
Pegues showed his versatility in the 2024 season as a short-yardage back for Ole Miss, and the NFL scouts took notice as he worked at some fullback and tight end drills during day one of the combine.
Next up was Princely Umanmielen on the 40-yard dash, in his first attempt running a 4.76, but in his second attempt, he eclipsed that mark with a 4.72. Umanmielen's speed off the edge was a big factor in Ole Miss' defensive success in 2024 as he tallied 10.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.
Jared Ivey was highlighted next in some quick change-of-direction drills, showing off his swift feet. Ivey has some versatility as well which is big in the NFL, and his ability to play on the edge or inside will help his draft stock.
The Rebels seemed to have a strong showing from some of their top performers in 2024 as day two of the combine is defensive backs as Trey Amos will be the next Rebel to show off his skills in front of NFL coaches, scouts, and executives. All the action from the combine can be seen on NFL Network.