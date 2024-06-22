LOOK: Ole Miss Football Holds Summer Team Run in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Work is underway for the 2024 college football season, and the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to make the campaign a special one.
In the intense Mississippi heat, outdoor conditioning in the summer is not always an easy feat, but the Rebels hit the ground running on Saturday morning in a team running exercise inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. They shared photos and videos of the workout on social media, and you can view those posts below.
Featured in these photos are key Rebels such as quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, tight end Caden Prieskorn, and defensive end Suntarine Perkins. In the photo featuring Prieskorn, it also appears that head coach Lane Kiffin was involved in the exercise regimen as he is meeting his tight end on the field.
Exercises like these are common for college football programs, but they carry a certain significance for Ole Miss this offseason as the Rebels look to unite a transfer-heavy roster entering a key 2024 campaign. Kiffin has pointed out that this is the best roster he has had in Oxford, but he believes that plenty of work is needed to make that roster a successful team.
"This is definitely the best roster," Kiffin said at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin. "I don't know if it'll be the best team. There's a lot to be figured out with that. Some of the significant players we have were out for spring, so we'll have a lot of work to do to bring them together to be the best team.
"A couple years ago, we won 10 regular season games and last year won 11 total games, most in school history. I do think the roster is better than that, but that's a lot of work to do to be a better team."
This and teambuilding exercises like playing paintball in Memphis are just small steps in building comradery for a team that has a ton of talented pieces but still needs to gel as a unit.