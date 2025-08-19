LSU Tigers Transfer, Ole Miss Football EDGE Turning Heads With the Rebels
Ole Miss defensive lineman Da'Shawn Womack made the move to Oxford this offseason after a pair of seasons in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers.
Womack, a former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, signed with Brian Kelly's program as a top-five edge rusher in America.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder out of Maryland totaled 11 career tackles across his two seasons with LSU along with 2.5 sacks.
Now, Womack is ready to make an instant impact with the Rebels after making the move to the Magnolia State.
The junior edge rusher missed some time this offseason with a minor injury, but is back and preparing to take on an expanded role with Ole Miss under defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
"We move around a lot," Womack said. "[Pete Golding] is the best in the game right now, and he can move you all over the field so you can rush the passer. [Golding] is very fun because he buys into everything we do.
"He's always on the field right there screaming at us. He's calling the plays on the field. He's running up and down the sideline with us as we celebrate and stuff."
It'll be a new scheme in Oxford for Womack, but the adjustment has been smooth for the first-year Rebel as he gears up for the upcoming season.
"I'm adapting very well to a new playbook or whatever," Womack said. "Just getting a new install every day, learning the playbook, learn my job and the guys next to me, their jobs to really know what's going on in defense and just dominating every day."
Womack highlighted defensive lineman Zxavian Harris as a veteran within the program that has helped him adjust to the program in Oxford.
"I am a very caring person and someone who's just always willing to win and just have the most energy on the field," Womack said. "I'm just going to be that guy that's going bring all that energy, make sure the crowd get up when it's third down… That's the type of guy I am."
