Media Days Reactions: Ole Miss in Preseason Poll, All-SEC Teams
SEC Media Days in Dallas last week was the most electric media days in recent history as the conference officially welcomed Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC.
The conference is more stacked than ever, but this Ole Miss Rebels football program is one of the more loaded teams in the SEC heading into 2024. Georgia, Alabama, and now Texas seem to be the premier "Blue Bloods" coming into 2024, but the Rebels have built this team up front and have an elite quarterback in Jaxson Dart.
Media days is also very exciting as conference's projected order of finish is unveiled, so let's take a look at where the poll might be wrong this season.
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Alabama
4. Ole Miss
5. LSU
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Oklahoma
9. Texas A&M
10. Auburn
11. Kentucky
12. Florida
13. South Carolina
14. Arkansas
15. Mississippi State
16. Vanderbilt
This is a solid poll for the most part and a very plausible prediction for how 2024 in the SEC might be, but there are some surprises.
Is Alabama too high? It is replacing the greatest coach in modern college football but does return lots of highly talented players, like QB Jalen Milroe. Still, it also has some question marks, especially in the secondary where Nick Saban turned that unit into a juggernaut over the past half-decade. Kalen DeBoer has been a monster in recruiting so far, snatching Mississippi wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, but can he fill Saban's shoes?
Is LSU too high? The Tigers are replacing tons of talent on the offensive side of the ball after Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas went in the first round of the NFL Draft. LSU's defense was a disaster last year, and coach Brian Kelly made some wholesale changes to the defensive staff and brought in Bo Davis to try and resurrect the once infamous Bayou Bengal D-line. The Rebels will go on the road to Death Valley in Week 7 in what should be one of the biggest games of the year.
Is Florida too low? Early in the offseason, Florida was a punching bag for media and fans on social media after the SEC gave the Gators a gauntlet of a 2024 schedule. The Gators finished the 2023 season at 5-7 and missing a bowl game, something the fans in Gainesville aren't accustomed to.
Most keep bashing head coach Billy Napier, but he has built this team around their star quarterback Graham Mertz. Mertz could be the most underrated player in the SEC as he took a huge step forward once he transferred from Wisconsin to Florida in 2023. Florida is a wild card, and The Swamp will always be of the hardest places to play in the SEC. The Rebels go to Gainesville later in the year, which could be a trap game if they don't show up and play A+ football.
First Team
Tre Harris is the alpha in the Ole Miss wide receiver room and might be the best receiver in all of college football.
TE - Caden Prieskorn
Prieskorn was a spark plug for the Rebels when he finally got healthy last season. He will be a crucial piece in the run and the pass games as he is dangerous with the ball in and out of his hands.
DL - Walter Nolen
Nolen has proven he can play in the SEC, and when his services became available, it was time to bring him to Oxford. Nolen will have all eyes on him as his ability to stop the run and rush the passer could make him a top pick in next year's NFL Draft.
Second Team
DL - Jared Ivey
Ivey is a team leader and has become a staple in this new-look Ole Miss football culture. He is also one of the best and most versatile D-linemen that some people outside of Ole Miss have never heard of. Ivey has a chance to lead this defense and be a difference maker up front in this 'Last Dance.'
Third Team
DL - Princely Umanmielen
Umanmielen has been a problem for offensive coordinators throughout his career in the SEC and has the potential to hear his name be called early in next year's draft. He has struggled staying healthy, but once he is 100 percent, watch out as he has a nice mixture of size and speed that will pair well with players like Ivey and linebacker TJ Dottery.
Who's Missing?
QB - Jaxson Dart
The SEC is loaded at the quarterback position, but it feels strange that Dart didn't make the cut on an All-SEC team. This should just add gas to the fire and be bulletin board material for the third-year starter.
WR - Jordan Watkins
Watkins could be the most underrated player in the SEC, and the disrespect continues. Expect him to have a huge year and play a major role for this Rebels team.