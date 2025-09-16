Missouri Tigers Transfer, Ole Miss Football Running Back Has Lane Kiffin's Attention
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff added Missouri Tigers running back Kewan Lacy via the NCAA Transfer Portal last offseason with the move already paying off for the program.
The Rebels pushed hard for Lacy when he was one of the nation's top running backs, and Top-200 overall prospect out of high school, but the coveted recruit joined the Missouri Tigers' 2024 Recruiting Class.
The Dallas native notched 104 yards on 23 carries as a freshman for Missouri before entering the portal and joining the Rebels after all.
Now, he's turning heads early for the Ole Miss Rebels as he makes an impact in Oxford.
"It was just finding the best fit for me and where I can show my abilities," Lacy said. "What brought me here was the coaching, Coach Weis, the OC. I just love the offense and how fast-paced it is and how it's NFL-ready. I like that aspect of it."
Lane Kiffin's Take: Kewan Lacy Edition
Instant Impact in Game 1
“It was awesome. I mean, I just tell you how it is, we didn’t have that, you know a year ago and so it’s really good to have it back," Kiffin said. "I was looking forward to that and kind of thinking he was gonna play like that because that’s how he practices and got a unique skill set of speed and power.
"It’s great to see that a ball can break and go score and not get caught. Makes it a lot easier not to call more plays afterwards. That was great to see.”
Opponents Scheming Around Lacy
“Yeah, he didn’t have the big numbers last week, but I think a lot of that was schematically defensively. They had a plan seems to me that was if Trinidad played, how they were gonna play and they were gonna stop the run and make him throw.
"They were very much committed to stopping the run in that game even after halftime. That’s a product of what happens in those games. You got to make plays outside and the running back numbers aren’t as big, but he ran really hard, taking care of the ball really well and he pass protects really well.
"Had some a couple big explosive plays the last two weeks, he’s picked up A-Gap blitzers very physical.”
Ole Miss will return to action in Week 4 with the Rebels hosting the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
