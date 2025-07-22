Mother of Ole Miss Football's Corey Adams Speaks Out After Freshman's Tragic Death
Ole Miss Rebels true freshman defensive lineman Corey Adams passed away on Saturday night after suffering gunshot wounds in Cordova (Tenn.).
Adams, a three-star signee in the Rebels' 2025 Recruiting Class, arrived in Oxford as an early-enrollee in January.
“SCSO responded to a scene on Fern Glade Cove in Cordova at 10:14 p.m,” according to Billy Gibbs of WREG. “Deputies say five people were injured in the shooting.
"When deputies arrived at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove, they stopped a car, finding 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans, Louisiana suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”
Ole Miss Football has since released a statement on the passing of Adams:
"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee.
"While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
"Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved."
Now, less than 48 hours after the tragedy, Adams' mother and brother have made public statements.
“My boys is my life. He was just coming down here to enjoy himself on his day off from practice. He didn’t deserve to die,” Adams’ mother, Chantrel Bernhart, said to media on Monday.
“I’m asking for anybody who has any information to help. I can’t get my child back. I can’t get him back to see him play at Ole Miss. I can’t get him back to see him playing the NFL.”
Law enforcement is yet to name any potential suspects in the shooting, as of this report. Adams’ killer(s) remain at large following Saturday's tragedy.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.