Multiple Former Ole Miss Football Stars Become Super Bowl Champions Amid Seahawks Win

As the confetti fell on Sunday night bringing a close to the 2025 NFL season, three former Rebels realized their lifelong dream of becoming a Super Bowl Champion.

Linebackers Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. and Jared Ivey, both rookies, joined the Seahawks just one year after being a part of the No. 1 scoring defense in America.

Safety A.J. Finley was claimed by Seattle in November of 2024. Ole Miss has now had 18 Rebels win a Super Bowl, with 22 total Super Bowl wins among those players.

Super Bowl Winning Rebels

Brandon Bolden, RB, New England- XLIX, LI

Alundis Brice, DB, Dallas- XXX

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia- LIX

Allen Brown, TE, Green Bay- I, II

Jim Dunaway, DT, Miami- VII

A.J. Finley, S, Seattle- LX

Larry Grantham, LB, N.Y. Jets- III

Willie Green, WR, Denver- XXXII, XXXIII

Paul Hofer, RB, San Francisco- XVI

Jared Ivey, LB, Seattle- LX

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants- XLII, XLVI

Jim Miller, P, San Francisco- XVI

Michael Oher, OL, Baltimore- XLVII

Chris Paul Jr., LB, Seattle- LX

Breeland Speaks, DE, Kansas City- LIV

Wesley Walls, TE, San Francisco- XXIV

Nate Wayne, LB, Denver- XXXIII

Barry Wilburn, DB, Washington- XXII

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

A.J. Finley played at Ole Miss from 2019-2022, finishing with 245 career tackles, eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries. In the 2021 season, Finley brought down 91 tackles, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, and three interceptions, including one which was returned for a touchdown. For his efforts, the Associated Press named Finley second team All-SEC.

He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft, where he stayed until November 2024. After being waived by the Chargers, Finley was claimed by Seattle the next day.

Chris Paul Jr. and Jared Ivey joined forces in 2024 as part of a dominant Ole Miss front seven. With Ivey playing at defensive end and Paul at linebacker, the Rebel defense would finish the season ranking first in points allowed, first in tackles for loss, third in sacks, and 13th in total yards.

After playing three seasons at Arkansas, Paul transferred to Ole Miss before the 2024 season. He led the team with 88 total tackles, 50 of them solo, while adding 11 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. In his final career game, the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, Paul secured six tackles, one tackle for loss which was a sack, and brought down his first career interception.

Courtesy of Kevin Smith's Instagram.

Despite only being in Oxford for one season, Paul made his presence felt, bringing home a plethora of awards when the season was over. He was named a first team All-American by USA Today, second team All-American by CFN, and a third team All-American by the Associated Press and Phil Steele. CFN named him first team All-SEC, and he was named second team All-SEC by the SEC coaches vote and Phil Steele.

CFN named him their 2024 SEC linebacker of the year, and Paul was a finalist for the Butkus award and a semifinalist for the Bednarik award. Paul was drafted in Round 5, pick 172 by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFL draft. After being waived in late August, he signed with Seattle on August 28, 2025.

After playing two years at Georgia Tech, Ivey transferred to Ole Miss prior to the 2022 season. In the 2023 Peach Bowl against Penn State, he was named defensive MVP after finishing the game with five tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery in the Rebels' 38-25 victory. CFN named him to their 2023 All-SEC first team.

In 2024, Ivey would conclude the season with 42 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles, earning him third team All-SEC honors as voted on by the coaches. After being invited to the NFL combine, Ivey was signed to Seattle on April 29, 2025 as an undrafted free agent.

