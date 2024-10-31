Multiple Key Rebels Listed on First Injury Report Before Arkansas Game
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks are set to do battle in Fayetteville on Saturday, and the first injury report for the game has been released by the Southeastern Conference.
The SEC revealed the injury report on Wednesday night, and there are some key Rebels listed in its contents. You can view the full listing for both teams here.
The biggest news for the Rebels lies in the "questionable" and "probable" categories. RB Matt Jones, WR Tre Harris, SAF Andy Jaffe and OL Nate Kalepo are all listed as questionable to participate in Saturday's game while six Rebels are in the probable category.
Among those listed as probable are offensive linemen Jayden Williams, Micah Pettus and Jeremy James, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, and tight ends Dae'Quan Wright and Caden Prieskorn. The only two Ole Miss players guaranteed to miss this weekend's game as of Wednesday night are CB Cedrick Beavers and RB Logan Diggs.
Starting with Harris, he suffered injuries in back-to-back games earlier in October, and he did not see the field last week against Oklahoma. Matt Jones has also been out since the South Carolina game, missing action against LSU and Oklahoma.
Pettus was a late scratch prior to last week's game for the Rebels, and Williams and James have been battling injuries along the offensive line since earlier this season. Nolen was also injured against Oklahoma and did not return to action.
Arkansas' listing is much shorter than Ole Miss' on Wednesday night as DB Jaylon Braxton, RB Ja'Quinden Jackson and K Kyle Ramsey are all listed as out. RB Rodney Hill is the other player on the list, and he is probable.
The prospect of not having Tre Harris back in the offense as the Rebels play in a road environment is not ideal, but it is a promising sign that Matt Jones could return to the backfield and that Nolen and the three offensive linemen appear to be able to play this week.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.