Multiple Ole Miss Football Staffers Leaving the Rebels, Following Lane Kiffin to LSU
Lane Kiffin is out as the head coach in Oxford after making the move to depart the Magnolia State on Sunday and join the LSU Tigers as the new shot-caller.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kiffin walks away from a College Football Playoff team after a historic 11-1 season with the Rebels.
Now, Ole Miss has elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the new full-time head coach in Oxford to replace Kiffin - leading the Rebels in the postseason and beyond.
"You know that this was a very challenging, difficult day. You know, we went through a lot last night with Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team and, at the end of the day, that’s his decision and I totally respect that," Kiffin told ESPN's Marty Smith on Sunday..
"I understand that decision and, you know, I just totally wish the team the best of luck.
"Wish that I was coaching, but I understand that it was a very challenging position for him and the chancellor to be in and totally respect that. So, you know, just really, really hope they play really well and go win the national championship.”
Now, with Kiffin out as the decision-maker in Oxford, he's set to bring multiple components of his Ole Miss staff to Baton Rouge.
The Staffers Confirmed to be Joining Kiffin:
Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.
Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.
George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.
Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.
Billy Glasscock: General Manager - Kiffin and the Rebels hired Glasscock in February of 2024 where he had previously been Steve Sarkisian’s player personnel director at Texas. With Glasscock in, the future of current LSU GM Austin Thomas is in jeopardy in Baton Rouge.
Other Staffers Joining Kiffin:
- Thaddeus Rivers: Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football Operations
- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach
- Chris Kiffin: Linebackers Coach
