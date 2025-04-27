Multiple Ole Miss Football Talents Sign UDFA Deals Following 2025 NFL Draft
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels were well-represented in the 2025 NFL Draft with near double-digit selections across the three-day event in Green Bay.
Now, with the draft in the rearview mirror, multiple former Ole Miss standouts have signed undrafted free agents afterr not hearing their names called during the event.
Which former Rebels will continue chasing their dreams?
The UDFA Signings: Ole Miss Editio
TE Caden Prieskorn: Detroit Lions
The 6-foot-6, 255 pound tight end has signed with the Detroit Lions under Dan Campbell. Prieskorn is a good blocking tight end with great hands and the ability to get open, especially in the clutch.
Pairing Prieskorn with Sam LaPorta could be a great fit for the former Rebels tight end to see a lot of success
Ulysses Bentley IV: Indianapolis Colts
The 5-foot-10, 200 pound running back saw obscure playing time in his final year in Oxford but when opportunities were given, he made the most of them.
He logged the Rebels' first touchdown against Georgia and an 89-yard touchdown run against Mississippi State.
Bentely is an explosive back who has the ability to make defenders miss with his agility along with the the ability to catch the ball in the flats after averaging 5.3 yards per reception in 2024.
The Colts have a star in Johnathon Taylor and Khalil Herbert, however there is a shot Bentely will make his case for the 53-man roster come September.
Antwane "Juice" Well Jr: New York Giants
The 6-foot-1, 210 pound wide receiver is reuniting with Jaxson Dart as member of the New York Giants.
The former South Carolina transfer spent one year in Oxford and was the teams WR2 behind second round pick Tre Harris.
In his single season, he recorded 28 receptions for 553 yards and 6 touchdowns after averaging just a shade under 20 yards a reception.
Wells will be fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster and will cut it close as camp moves on.
John Saunders: Miami Dolphins
The 6-foot-2, 210 pound safety has landed with the Miami Dolphins after two seasons as an Ole Miss Rebel where he was a starter and put out solid numbers.
In his career at Ole Miss, he recorded 112 total tackles (66 solos), 4 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 6 interceptions, while forcing 4 fumbles, all of which were in 2024 where he led the SEC in the stat.
Saunders has a chance at working his way on the Dolphins 53-man this upcoming fall as he has good size, speed, and skill for the safety position
The Rebels UDFA's will continue to fly in as the week continues as the former Ole Miss talents look to fight their way onto the 53 man rosters across the league.
