Multiple Ole Miss Players Listed On Senior Bowl Watch List
There's a handful of Rebels to watch for this upcoming season who could represent Ole Miss one more time down in Mobile, Ala.
The Senior Bowl officially released its 2025 watch list for every major program in college football heading into the upcoming season. Among those listed for Ole Miss include quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Ulysses Bentley, running back Logan Diggs, receiver Tre Harris, receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells, receiver Jordan Watkins, tight end Caden Prieskorn and others on offense.
On defense, the list includes defensive end Jared Ivey, defensive end J.J. Pegues, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, linebacker Chris Paul Jr., cornerback Trey Amos, safety Yam Banks, safety Key Lawrence, cornerback Isaiah Hamilton and others.
Dart, a potential candidate for the Heisman Trophy, might be an ideal fit to land in Mobile and boost his draft stock. Even though he's expected to be a favorite to potentially make a trip to New York City, that differs when it comes to the NFL Draft.
Most scouts view Dart as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection, similar to former Rebels quarterback Matt Corral. He could end up being a steal similar to Mississippi State passer and current Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott, who also elevated his draft stock with a week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
Sights aren't set for the later things in college football. Everything for Dart, Watkins, Bentley, Harris and others is on the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss is a favorite to make it in the dozen-team race, but it must show up for the small matchups as much as the primetime marquee showdowns.
Ole Miss returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 31 to take on FCS Furman at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.