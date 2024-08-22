The Grove Report

Multiple Ole Miss Players Listed On Senior Bowl Watch List

Several Ole Miss Rebels players will potentially represent The Sip one more time in 2025 down in Mobile, Alabama.

Cole Thompson

Jan 27, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the Reese's center field logo during the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the Reese's center field logo during the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There's a handful of Rebels to watch for this upcoming season who could represent Ole Miss one more time down in Mobile, Ala.

The Senior Bowl officially released its 2025 watch list for every major program in college football heading into the upcoming season. Among those listed for Ole Miss include quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Ulysses Bentley, running back Logan Diggs, receiver Tre Harris, receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells, receiver Jordan Watkins, tight end Caden Prieskorn and others on offense.

On defense, the list includes defensive end Jared Ivey, defensive end J.J. Pegues, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, linebacker Chris Paul Jr., cornerback Trey Amos, safety Yam Banks, safety Key Lawrence, cornerback Isaiah Hamilton and others.

Dart, a potential candidate for the Heisman Trophy, might be an ideal fit to land in Mobile and boost his draft stock. Even though he's expected to be a favorite to potentially make a trip to New York City, that differs when it comes to the NFL Draft.

Ole Miss
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (2) throws against Mississippi State during the first half of the Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Most scouts view Dart as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection, similar to former Rebels quarterback Matt Corral. He could end up being a steal similar to Mississippi State passer and current Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott, who also elevated his draft stock with a week of practice at the Senior Bowl.

Sights aren't set for the later things in college football. Everything for Dart, Watkins, Bentley, Harris and others is on the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss is a favorite to make it in the dozen-team race, but it must show up for the small matchups as much as the primetime marquee showdowns.

Ole Miss returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 31 to take on FCS Furman at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.

Cole Thompson is a reporter and columnist covering the NFL and college sports for SI's Fan Nation. A 2016 graduate from The University of Alabama, follow him on Twitter @MrColeThompson

