Ole Miss Lands Former Louisville QB Pierce Clarkson Via Transfer Portal
Ole Miss has another option at quarterback for the 2025 season.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, former Louisville quarterback Pierce Clarkson is expected to join the Rebels for the 2025 season.
Clarkson, the son of longtime quarterbacks coach Steve Clarkson, redshirted during his freshman season in 2023. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
In two seasons with the Cardinals, Clarkson appeared in three games. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 18 yards. He also carried five times for nine yards.
Ole Miss should be content with Austin Simmons replacing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Still, fifth-year coach Lane Kiffin wanted to grab a good insurance policy and potentially found that in Clarkson, a once-sought-after highly-touted prospect.
The Rebels also feature highly-recruited AJ Maddox as part of their 2024 recruiting cycle.
A former four-star prospect from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, Clarkson was the No. 31 overall prospect in the state, the No. 26 quarterback in the class. He was the No. 395 overall prospect for the 2023 cycle.
Clarkson threw for 1,903 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final season at St. John Bosco. He completed 71 of 118 passes for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior, also rushing 38 times for 254 yards and four TDs.
In two seasons as the team's starter, Clarkson passed for 3,319 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 676 yards and nine TDs.
Clarkson committed to Louisville over multiple P4 programs, including Arizona, Arkansas, Michigan State, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Pitt, Purdue, Virginia Tech and others.
With the move, the Rebels move up to No. 2 in the On3 transfer portal rankings, surpassing fellow SEC school Missouri.