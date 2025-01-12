Former Ole Miss Football Superstar AJ Brown Named AP All-Pro Second Team
The Ole Miss Rebels have a host of storied athletes who have come through their program, and wide receiver AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles has just added another feat to his already impressive resume.
This weekend, Brown was named to the AP All-Pro Second Team for the third straight year after recording his third-consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.
Brown totaled 67 receptions, 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2024-25 regular season en route to the NFC East division title with the Eagles.
Brown has been the Eagles' top receiver since joining the Birds in 2022 in a blockbuster draft day trade after starting his career with the Tennessee Titans. His success has been prominent from his rookie season after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 Draft by Tennessee.
In his six seasons in the league, Brown has been to three Pro Bowls as a starter and earned another Pro Bowl nod as a first team alternate if any NFC wide receiver is ineligible to participate.
The former Ole Miss Rebel wideout is heading into his fifth playoff appearance. While he has yet to take home the Lombardi Trophy, he was a runner-up just two seasons ago. With this, the 27-year-old may enter this postseason with a bit of a chip on his shoulder trying to find a way to finally bring in the big one.
Brown and the Eagles will begin their Super Bowl chase on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Green Bay Packers at 3:30 p.m. CT from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia where it will be televised on FOX.