Nation's Best? Ole Miss Football WR Tre Harris Earns Yet Another Midseason Honor
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris has already been named a Midseason All-American by multiple outlets, and on Thursday, he was named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List.
Harris is one of 17 new additions to this watch list, and he joins quarterback Jaxson Dart who was placed there in the preseason. The Maxwell Award has been awarded since 1937 to the top player in college football in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell.
The Rebel wideout has undeniably been Dart's favorite target in the passing game since he arrived on campus last season, and he currently leads Ole Miss (and the nation) in receiving yards with 987 and yards per game with 141. He also leads the Southeastern Conference in receptions per game (8.4) and receiving touchdowns (6).
Through seven games this season, Harris has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in five of those contests, and he has surpassed 150 yards three times. He set a career-high in receiving with 225 yards on 11 catches earlier this season against Georgia Southern.
Harris has struggled with his physical health in Ole Miss' last two games against South Carolina and LSU. He has departed early in both of those games with injuries, but when he has been on the field this year, the Rebel offense has seemed to flow through him, making his departure noticeable in scoring production.
This week, Harris is able to rest and recuperate as the Rebels are on a bye before hosting the Oklahoma Sooners in Oxford next week. That game is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 11 a.m., and it will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.
