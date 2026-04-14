Nation's No. 2 RB Prospect Eyeing Ole Miss Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School five-star running back David Gabriel Georges has narrowed his focus to four schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the dynamic offensive weapon.

Gabriel Georges has ascended to the top as the No. 2 rated running back in America with schools galore fighting for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with a myriad of schools preparing to roll out the red carpet as official visit season nears in the spring and summer.

But contenders have emerged.

The Ole Miss Rebels sit alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Georgia Bulldogs as the four finalists, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.

NEWS: Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 205 RB is ranked as the No. 13 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Rushed for 1,605 yards and 25 TDs this season (11.9 YPC)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/n0jhr5Kb9k pic.twitter.com/p5t6olwgIv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

"The dynamic prospect that originally hails from Quebec has taken Tennessee by storm. Gabriel Georges is an elite runner and now ranks as the No. 1 recruit in the Volunteer State," Rivals wrote.

"He’s currently got eight schools at the top of his recruitment, but Ohio State has the edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee are among the others at the top for the 6-foot, 205-pounder."

The Ole Miss Rebels have become a team to know this offseason, but the Ohio State Buckeyes remain the school to watch - leading the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine - along with the Georgia Bulldogs.

“Georgia is an elite team no doubt about it,” Gabriel-Georges told Rivals last year. “Under Coach Smart’s leadership, Georgia has emerged as one of the top programs in the country with two recent national championships.

"It means a lot (to be recruited by them). I feel valued and makes me feel I can be part of something great…They run their program like true professionals. The talent there is elite. The intensity and talent. They look like they are really into developing the players and helping them achieve the next level.”

Now, as the offseason continues, the No. 2 rated running back in America has trimmed his list with Ole Miss set to battle Ohio State, Tennessee, and Georgia.

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