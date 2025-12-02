National Analyst Believes Lane Kiffin Made Right Move Departing Ole Miss for LSU
In a move that has taken the college football world by storm, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday for an opportunity to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers.
No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is on the verge of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff this month, but Kiffin has made his move after boarding a flight to Baton Rouge roughly 36 hours ago.
Ole Miss has since elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the new full-time head coach where he will lead the Rebels into the postseason and beyond as the permanent shot-caller.f
“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.
"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.
“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”
Now, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has weighed in on the subject where he agrees with Kiffin's decision to depart Ole Miss for LSU.
Stephen A. Smith's Take:
“This is ridiculous. Y’all just kill me with this stuff. Lane Kiffin took a better job,” Smith said. “… I am not here to be some kind of damn apologist for Lane Kiffin under any other circumstances, but in this particular situation, to act like he’s committed a crime—you all are in Oxford, Mississippi, OK? And you are booing this brother out of town after he’s won 74% of his games?
“After he’s spent the last four years being a top-four program in terms of wins in the entire college football landscape? Only Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia have been better.
"This is what he brought. You were nothing before him. The last time you won anything of relevance was when John F. Kennedy was president.”
“He gets a $5 million raise to go to a blue-blood program, OK, that ain’t in Oxford, Mississippi, and we’re having a problem with this?” Smith said.
“Y’all got to be kidding me. You really, really need to stop. I’m serious. Not this one. All that other stuff about Lane Kiffin, fine. This one right here, y’all are being ridiculous.”
