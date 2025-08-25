National Analyst Predicts Ole Miss Football's Regular Season Record Ahead of Week 1
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the program set to take on Georgia State in Week 1.
After a productive offseason stretch where Ole Miss secured one of the nation's top Transfer Portal hauls, all eyes are on the Rebels moving forward.
Kiffin and Co. will debut a new-look roster in 2025 along with a new signal-caller set to take control of the offense in Austin Simmons, but there is a belief in Oxford that this program can shine.
"I think (Simmons) has done a really good job spending time with players," Kiffin said this offseason. "He's always out trying to throw extra with them. He's got a hard act to follow."
Kiffin has praised his young signal-caller, but Simmons' teammates have also provided rave reviews.
"I've seen Austin really step up. Just being a leader he always wants to put in work, he always wants to throw with the receivers and always wanting to get meshes with me. He's becoming a leader, he's taking control of the team. That's what we need from our quarterback," senior running back Domonique Thomas told 247Sports.
But what does the national media believe Ole Miss can achieve in 2025 as the season inches closer?
On Sunday, college football analyst Josh Pate revealed his season predictions for the Southeastern Conference with Ole Miss' outlook laid out.
Pate believes the Ole Miss Rebels will finish the season with an 8-4 record with Simmons under center.
Along with the Rebels finishing with a "decent" year, Pate also believes the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers will go 8-4 on the season.
Ole Miss faces a challenging schedule once again in the Southeastern Conference with many computer models believing the program can handle business and exceed expectations.
ESPN's Football Power Index revealed what it believes the program will do this upcoming season.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
Georgia State (August 30) – Ole Miss 94.4 percent to win
at Kentucky (September 6) – Ole Miss 71 percent to win
Arkansas (September 13) – Ole Miss 72.8 percent to win
Tulane (September 20) – Ole Miss 81.8 percent to win
LSU (September 27) – Ole Miss 57.7 percent to win
Washington St. (October 11) – Ole Miss 96.2 percent to win
at Georgia (October 18) – Georgia 74 percent to win
at Oklahoma (October 25) – Ole Miss 56.3 percent to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – Ole Miss 57.4 percent to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – Ole Miss 99 percent to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – Ole Miss 58.8 percent to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - Ole Miss 78.2 percent to win
Ole Miss is favored, according to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, in every clash besides a road game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Can Kiffin and Co. hit the ground running and shine with a new-look roster? All eyes will be on the Rebels with Week 1 inching closer on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.