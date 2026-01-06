National Analyst Reveals Stunning Pick for Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a historic postseason run with the program now one win away from clinching a spot in the National Championship Game.

After College Football Playoff wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs, Golding and Co. will hit the road to Glendale (Ariz.) for a Fiesta Bowl clash against Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes with the winner set to advance to the title game.

“That’s the one thing that’s been consistent for us since we’ve been here,” Golding said after the program's win over Georgia. “We were pi**ed off last year we didn’t make the playoffs. Everybody doubted us. But the goal — why Trinidad [Chambliss] came — was to compete for a championship.

“That’s something we’re going to do around here on a consistent basis.”

Now, the program is one win away from clinching a berth, but some analysts are buying stock in the Rebels' chances in the Fiesta Bowl.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

College Football Picks for College Football Playoff Semifinals

*Prediction via Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Prediction and Pick

Pick: Miami -164

"I think Ole Miss can keep this game close, but ultimately, Miami will prevail," MacMillan wrote. "There's something to be said about the SEC not being what it used to be.

"Both Alabama and Georgia fell in the second round, and Texas A&M lost in the first. Other conferences have caught up, and Miami has proven it belongs amongst the top teams in the country.

"The Hurricanes can put those two ACC losses behind them. They're strong on both sides of the football, and if they can beat Ohio State, they can certainly get past Ole Miss."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

