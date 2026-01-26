Clemson Tigers Troll Ole Miss Football's Luke Ferrelli Amid Dabo Swinney's Tell-All

In a press conference that took the college football landscape by storm last Friday, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney accused the Ole Miss Rebels of "blatant tampering" for linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

The Tigers' shot-caller walked reporters through the situation where Ferrelli departed the Cal Bears for the NCAA Transfer Portal and signed with Clemson prior to re-entering the free agent market to sign with Ole Miss.

“There’s tampering, and then there’s blatant tampering,” Swinney said. “Tampering 101 is when you’re talking to kids who aren’t in the portal. Tampering 201 is when you’ve already negotiated the deal with the kids not in the portal.

“Tampering 301 is when you’ve got a kid who’s going in the portal to sign somewhere, move there, going to classes and you’re texting them while they’re in class. That’s like a whole ‘nother level of tampering.”

Then, the "accusations" got worse.

In a post via X from The Athletic's Grace Raynor: "Per Dabo Swinney, Clemson talked to Ole Miss GM Austin Thomas and made it clear that if Ole Miss didn't stop communicating with Ferrelli, Clemson was going to turn them in.

"Austin Thomas reportedly said he wanted no part of this but that Pete Golding just 'does what he does.'"

Swinney then revealed that Ferrelli signed a contract with Clemson on Jan. 7 as he tried to “clear things up” with regards to the situation.

But Ole Miss apparently didn't back off.

According to Swinney, Golding and Co. communicated with Ferrelli and sent him a photo of an apparent $1 million contract offer.

Now, Clemson has taken to their website to troll Ferrelli and Co. surrounding the situation.

Clemson’s website still features a bio page for Ferrelli, but it now includes a link labeled “Click here for Luke Ferrelli’s timeline at Clemson.”

Clemson football still has a Luke Ferrelli bio page on its site, but it's been updated. It says "Click here for Luke Ferrelli's timeline at Clemson."



That takes you to Dabo Swinney's presser from Friday, detailing the Ole Miss tampering situation: https://t.co/H5r0lV2Ynw https://t.co/uNpycPxqKH pic.twitter.com/BMb6yFleUx — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 26, 2026

The link on Ferrelli's bio page redirects to Swinney’s Friday press conference detailing the alleged tampering involving Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Now, as the accusations add up, social media continues swirling surrounding the situation with Ole Miss receiving significant tampering accusations from Swinney and the Clemson program.

