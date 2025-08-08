Nebraska Cornhuskers Defensive Line Transfer Set to Impact Ole Miss Football in 2025
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program adding double-digit immediate impact newcomers.
After retooling the roster in Oxford, Kiffin and Co. are now navigating the final phase of the offseason with Fall Camp in full swing for the Ole Miss program.
Throughout camp, one newcomer has remained a staple with an opportunity to make an instant impact in 2025: Princewill Umanmielen.
Princewill is the younger brother of former Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.
Princely had a productive lone season in Oxford where he posted 34 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 10.5 sacks as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown prior to be selected by the Carolina Panthers.
Umanmielen shined for the Rebels despite missing multiple games due to a lower body injury suffered in Ole Miss' first SEC game. After coming off of the injury report, he turned in three consecutive multi-sack games.
Now, it's the younger Umanmielen looking to thrive in Oxford after making the move from Nebraska to Ole Miss.
Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Heading into the 2025 season, the veteran will look to help the Rebels recover from the loss of his brother to the professional ranks this offseason.
“We’re just taking it game by game and trying to go 1-0, attacking the day,” Umanmielen said this offseason. “Just taking it day by day. Stack days. Got to win every day. Can’t take days off because it’s going to come back and bite me in the ass.”
For the first-year Rebel, he understands the depth in the trenches for the program with each player flaunting a different "bag" heading into the year.
“I feel like there’s a variety of things that we can all do,” Umanmielen said. “Everybody got different bags, you know? It’s just deep. We can do whatever, and everybody’s versatile, everybody can play different positions. So that’s good.
"We was doing a lot of things during the summer that was working on the details of our pass rush and other things well.”
As the offseason continues, the Ole Miss program is hoping Umanmielen can make an immediate impact in the Magnolia State as he continues developing his skill set.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.