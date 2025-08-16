Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State Nittany Lions Transfers Shining for Ole Miss Rebels
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the 2025 season opener quickly approaching for the program.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kiffin and Co. are seeing multiple newcomers carve out roles ahead of the season opener.
Ole Miss is set to wrap up Week 3 of Fall Camp this weekend. Which newcomers are beginning to make their presence felt in the rotation.
The Impactful Transfers: Week 3 Edition
No. 1: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen [Nebraska]
The Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer made his way to the Magnolia State this offseason where he's quickly carving out a role within the defense.
Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Heading into the 2025 season, the veteran will look to help the Rebels recover from the loss of his brother [Princely Umanmielen] to the professional ranks this offseason.
“We’re just taking it game by game and trying to go 1-0, attacking the day,” Umanmielen said this offseason. “Just taking it day by day. Stack days. Got to win every day. Can’t take days off because it’s going to come back and bite me in the a**."
For the first-year Rebel, he understands the depth in the trenches for the program with each player flaunting a different "bag" heading into the year.
“I feel like there’s a variety of things that we can all do,” Umanmielen said. “Everybody got different bags, you know? It’s just deep. We can do whatever, and everybody’s versatile, everybody can play different positions. So that’s good.
"We was doing a lot of things during the summer that was working on the details of our pass rush and other things well.”
Another defensive weapon that has turned heads across Fall Camp is linebacker Suntarine Perkins with Kiffin praising his critical component.
"He’s had a great camp coming back from injury. Love the way that he practices, prepares. Great for our young players to see. Actually had a pick six for a touchdown, interception return for a touchdown to start a two minute drill Saturday," Kiffin said.
"And he’s just really a great piece to be able to work with because he’s so unique."
No. 2: WR Harrison Wallace III [Penn State]
Ole Miss reeled in Penn State Nittany Lions wide reciever Harrison Wallace III in January after the Big Ten star made the move to the Southeastern Conference.
After an impressive 2024 campaign where Wallace led the Nittany Lions' receiving corps, he's eyeing a big year with the Rebels.
The Montgomery (Ala.) native logged 84 catches for the Nittany Lions while hauling in six touchdowns across his four seasons with Penn State.
Wallace is coming off a career-year which saw him rank second for the Nittany Lions in receptions (46) and receiving yards (720).
Kiffin's fast-paced offense is what intrigued Wallace during the NCAA Transfer Portal process where he quickly bought into what Ole Miss could provide.
“It’s a great offense. Just, during that transfer portal recruiting window, just coming in and seeing how they run the offense and just get their receivers the ball in space just so they can do what they do, it’s just an opportunity you couldn’t pass up on," Wallace said.
Throughout the first three weeks of Fall Camp, Wallace has headlined a receiving corps alongside Cayden Lee, De'Zhaun Stribling, Deuce Alexander and more while he continues etching his name in as a player ready to make a key impact.
