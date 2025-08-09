New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Utilizing Buffalo Bills Josh Allen for Advice
Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart continues navigating his first offseason in the NFL after being selected by the New York Giants in April.
Dart, who rewrote the record books during his time in Oxford, took the Ole Miss program by storm while suiting up for Lane Kiffin and Co.
Now, despite working in a quarterback room full of veteran signal-callers in New York, Dart is utilizing a relationship with MVP Josh Allen to further develop as a player.
“I talked to Josh, like, a few days after I got drafted,” Dart said on Thursday. “He’s been somebody that I really looked up to since coming here.
"Just watching a ton of his tape and how he was able to operate coach Dab’s system. It’s going to kind of be a surreal feeling to be on the same field with him.”
Dart and Allen share a connection with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll serving as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator during his time with the organization.
The Giants will open the 2025 preseason on Saturday with Dart expected to receive playing time as he gears up for his rookie season.
Allen and Dart discussed schematics, leadership and what it takes to be successful in Daboll's system while the two connected this offseason.
“The biggest thing is we talked about leadership,” Dart added. “That was kind of like his main thing. Trying to be the best teammate for the guys around me because the quarterback, you got to raise the standards of everybody.
“Schematics, what shows up on (Daboll’s) record is him being able to coach many different quarterbacks who have different skill sets and molding offenses around what they’re good at. So, just hone in on kind of the key details of coach Dab’s offense and really trust it.”
Now, the former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback is set to continue navigating his offseason in the Big Apple ahead of Dart's first season with the New York Giants.
The Giants square off against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday with kickoff set for 12 p.m. CT.
