NFL Insider Details What Makes Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Intriguing
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart continues receiving first-round buzz in this year's 2025 NFL Draft with organizations intrigued at the potential he attains.
After flying under the radar as a top selection, Dart shined during offseason preparation in the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and Ole Miss Pro Day.
Now, NFL decision-makers have begun taking Dart seriously as a high draft pick with less than three weeks until the big day.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz dove into what makes Dart such an intriguing pick, what NFL evaluators are saying and his evolution across multiple seasons in Oxford.
"There are teams that love Dart and believe he's worthy of a first-round selection — a sentiment that's gained momentum in recent weeks. Scouts use words like 'accurate,' 'intelligent' and 'tough' when talking about him," Schultz said.
But it isn't only Schultz that is showing praise. It's NFL decision makers that are echoing the same sentiment.
"I think with Dart, you have to evaluate last season differently from his first few, especially his year at USC," one AFC East veteran scout said, according to Schultz.
Dart is fresh off of a dominant senior campaign in Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss system. He rewrote the record books on his way to catapulting his draft status in turn.
"To that point, the 21-year-old comes off an outstanding senior campaign in Oxford — amassing nearly 4,300 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while earning first-team All-SEC honors," Schultz said.
"Dart finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in total offense, while helping guide the Rebels to a 21-5 record over his final two seasons.
Again, scouts have taken notice of what he's achieved, the talent he faced and the growth he's made during his time in college.
"He's a completely different player now," the scout said. "I almost throw out his early tape, the same way I did with Jayden Daniels before LSU. He made real strides — and I think Lane Kiffin played a big part in that."
On the field, Dart is a proven stud, but it's his off-field leadership that has scouts salivating at what he can achieve in the locker room.
A proven leader that can come in and change the mindset of an organization is what has decision-makers taking a closer look.
"Another piece of Dart's profile that stands out: Leadership. Sources say he personally recruited much of Ole Miss' transfer class, spending late nights in Kiffin's office calling portal players, pitching the program, and selling the vision," Schultz said.
"That type of leadership doesn't always show up on tape, but NFL teams value it — and it's a big reason why many see him as a culture-setter at the next level."
Dart remains an intriguing option heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with NFL evaluators, decision-makers and more taking a closer look as Draft Day inches closer.
