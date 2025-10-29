The Grove Report

Nick Saban Comments on Lane Kiffin's Future: Ole Miss, LSU Tigers or Florida Gators?

Saban believes Kiffin has a good thing going in Oxford, attraction of other options is an intriguing.

Zack Nagy

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the start of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin will be in control of his own destiny this offseason with coaching gigs galore opening up across the country in 2025.

Kiffin has led the Rebels to a 7-1 start this fall with all eyes on No. 7 Ole Miss as the program looks to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

But the Ole Miss program remains in headlines for other reasons as the coaching carousel heats up down the stretch of the 2025 season with the likes of the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators targeting Kiffin.

In a decision that will send shockwaves across the college football landscape, will Kiffin remain the shot-caller in Oxford or depart Ole Miss for either the LSU or Florida gig?

College football icon Nick Saban weighed in on Kiffin's decision and what the current outlook of the college game looks like nowadays.

“Jobs that weren’t great jobs before are now," Saban told On3 Sports. "Lane is the first name up for Florida and the first name up for LSU, but I think you can have a long debate on whether either one of those jobs is actually better than the job he has now because he has some guys over there at Ole Miss that give him pretty much whatever he wants from a roster standpoint.

"Maybe you’ve got alumni who are passionate about football, but are they willing to invest what you have to invest now to win? Because a lot of people don’t believe in this s—," Saban added.

The landscape across college football has changed drastically, and with Kiffin building something special in Oxford, it's made analysts seriously believe he could remain in the Magnolia State.

For Saban, he understands the reality of the situation in today's game with athletes looking at the increments of money they can receive.

“That’s changed dramatically, the whole question of what constitutes the best job,” Saban told On3. “What used to make a job great was facilities, fan support, good academic support, recruiting base and being able to create value for the players.

"Now that has been minimized to how much money do you have to spend on building a roster. That is the most important thing by far.”

Kiffin will be a hot topic across this year's coaching carousel with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to keep him in Oxford while the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators look to sway him away this offseason.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

