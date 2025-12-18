Nick Saban Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in the CFP

In a matchup that will provide a look into the new era of Ole Miss Football, the Rebels will take on the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.

Head coach Pete Golding will make his debut as the new shot-caller in Oxford in the biggest game in program history with Ole Miss preparing to host the Green Wave on Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels earned a 45-10 win over Jon Sumrall's Tulane squad in Week 4, but Golding cited the challenges in beating an opponent twice heading into Saturday.

"They're coming off a really good game and got some confidence in winning the conference championship and created a lot of turnovers," Golding said of Tulane.

“So, we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Obviously, having been at ‘Bama for all those years, we’re used to playing somebody twice. Once you go to that SEC championship game, you’re playing them twice."

Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, college football icon Nick Saban has weighed in on the showdown at Vaught-Hemingway and his reasoning behind why Ole Miss should handle business against an inferior opponent.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Nick Saban's Take:

"I watched this morning the first Tulane-Ole Miss game and the game really was 23-3 maybe late in the third quarter and Tulane got stopped three times on 4th-and-short. The game could have been a lot closer than it was," Saban revealed via The Pat McAfee Show.

"I think the issue for Tulane is offensively they moved the ball against Ole Miss, but man they just could not stop the Ole Miss offense.

"I watched the first Tulane and Ole Miss game this morning..



That game could have been closer than it was..



They moved the ball against Ole Miss but they just couldn't stop their offense" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ezWZQhd6iT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 18, 2025

"I think that's going to be a huge problem for them in this game.

"My approach to games like this was - I used to tell players all the time - you're supposed to your standard, your ability... Your challenge is to play your best all the time. That's how you're going to be evaluated."

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: