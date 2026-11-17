Last Sunday, the Ole Miss Rebels' dwindling playoff hopes were shattered by a 24-17 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The game landed on a rainy Sunday because Ole Miss wasn't able to make it to Norman, Oklahoma, by the original game day, Saturday, because of the FAA shutdown that happened last Friday.

Oklahoma was able to adapt its offense to the conditions and come away from the game with a victory. However, Ole Miss was more explosive; the team just couldn't put it together to gain control of the game.

Let's dive into how Ole Miss offensive coordinator and play-caller John David Baker's offense performed last Sunday.

Ole Miss' Struggles Last Sunday

Ole Miss' Joshua Dye fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Oklahoma's Michael Boganowski during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rainy conditions meant a bigger focus was put on both teams' rushing attacks. The most effective rushers for each team were their quarterbacks. Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss carried the ball 11 times for 84 yards, and Oklahoma's John Mateer rushed the ball 16 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

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On top of being each team's leading rushers, Chambliss and Mateer threw for 127 and 111 yards, respectively. Chambliss also threw a touchdown.

As for the rest of each team's rushers, Ole Miss' running back duo of Shekai Mills-Knight and Joshua Dye combined for 98 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Oklahoma's running back trio of Tory Blaylock, Lloyd Avant and Jonathan Hatton Jr. combined for 112 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.

Overall, Ole Miss averaged 5.8 yards per carry, which is significantly higher than Oklahoma's 3.8. So why was Oklahoma able to control the game? Two main reasons: one being that the Sooners simply had the lead and could afford to run the ball 18 more times than the Rebels did, and that, despite throwing fewer passes, Oklahoma had the more efficient passing game.

Although Mateer only threw 19 passes, completing ten of them, he averaged 5.8 yards per pass. Chambliss, on the other hand, threw 27 passes, completing 14 of them, averaging just 4.5 yards per pass.

It never felt like Chambliss, or Ole Miss in general, could get into a rhythm, as shown by the 21-7 lead Oklahoma had at the end of the third quarter. Ole Miss' receivers couldn't even get open, as tight end Caleb Odom was by far the Rebels' best pass-catcher, having 56 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches. Of Ole Miss' wide receivers, Deuce Alexander had the best game with just two catches for 18 yards.

John David Baker's offense has started slowly in nearly every game this year, but for the most part has been able to recover from it through in-game adjustments. Last Sunday, that was not the case, as Baker's offense was responsible for the deficit and then wasn't able to adjust quickly enough to successfully complete the comeback.

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