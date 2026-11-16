Ole Miss Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Oklahoma

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels lost 24-17 today to the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.

The game was delayed by a day due to the FAA national shutdown, leading to a rare Sunday game for the two SEC teams.

Let's evaluate how each of the Rebels' position groups did in today's loss report card style.

Quarterback: B

Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss walks of the field following the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss played decently today in the loss. He completed 14 of his 27 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing yards with 84 on 11 carries.

Chambliss had a few missed opportunities that arguably would've pushed his grade higher, mainly the dropped deep ball to Deuce Alexander late. However, he wasn't the difference-maker he needed to be today, and earned a B grade.

Running Back: B+

Ole Miss' Joshua Dye fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Oklahoma's Michael Boganowski during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss had a productive day running the ball. Joshua Dye got the most carries he's gotten in a game this season so far, with 11; he ran for 58 yards and a touchdown. Shekai Mills-Knight was also producing before he left the game with an injury, rushing for 40 yards on eight carries.

Dye was also the Rebels' second-leading receiver, catching four passes for 29 yards. Mills-Knight caught two for nine yards.

While the running backs weren't anything too special today, they were a strong part of an Ole Miss offense that didn't do much. When you consider these two started the season behind three other rushers, it's hard not to be proud of their effort.

Wide Receiver: D

Oklahoma's Peyton Bowen bats down the final pass of the game during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of Ole Miss' wide receivers played well today. Deuce Alexander, Traylon Ray and Horatio Fields combined for four receptions for 33 yards and no touchdowns.

The best-performing pass catcher was tight end Caleb Odom, who caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Deuce Alexander was particularly frustrating, dropping a crucial deep ball on fourth down late in the fourth quarter that would've put Ole Miss in a fantastic spot heading towards the end of the game. Instead, it was ruled an incompletion, and the Rebels came up just short.

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Offensive Line: B-

Despite the running backs' production, Ole Miss' offensive line was rough in today's matchup. They allowed two sacks on Chambliss and had him running away from pressure for much of the game.

What's saving them from a worse grade is them dealing with injuries. Right guard Patrick Kutas was out this game, and center Brycen Sanders left the game with an injury. Ole Miss didn't have the depth to make up for their level of play.

Defensive Line: B

Oklahoma's John Mateer scores a touchdown as Ole Miss' Jayden Curtis defends during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss' defensive line wasn't bad today. They allowed less than four yards per carry from the Sooners and got 1.5 sacks on Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer.

One sack came from defensive end Landon Barnes and Blake Purchase got another half-sack. Additionally, defensive end Jonathan Maldonado and interior defensive lineman Will Echoles combined for another tackle for loss. Interior defensive lineman Michai Boireau also got a tackle for loss.

Linebacker: B

On top of the defensive line's production, the Rebels' linebackers also played well. Linebackers Tah'j Butler and Luke Ferrelli combined for 24 tackles. Butler, in particular, also got 1.5 tackles for loss.

The linebacking corps was missing Keaton Thomas, who is the green dot of the defense, due to an injury. Without their main linebacker and tackler, the Rebels' defense played alright, just not well enough.

Defensive Back: B+

Oklahoma's pass game was virtually non-existent today thanks to the Rebels' defensive backs and the rainy conditions. Mateer only threw for 111 yards and no touchdowns.

Of the Sooners' pass catchers, the most productive one was the tight end, Rocky Beers, who caught four passes for 39 yards. No one else for the Sooners got more than two catches.

Special Teams: A

Ole Miss punter Oscar Bird didn't have an incredible game, punting five times without any of them landing inside the 20.

Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro also made his only field goal attempt, which put the Rebels within one score of Oklahoma late. He was also perfect on extra points.

The Rebels also had a successful onside kick late to give them a chance at the win. Unfortunately, they couldn't take advantage to save the game and their season.

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