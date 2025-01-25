Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey Hoping to Prove Versatility in 2025 Senior Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels have a host of players set to participate in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, and one player in particular is hoping to prove his positional versatility when the game comes.
Defensive end Jared Ivey has been a vital part of Ole Miss' scheme since he transferred to Oxford from Georgia Tech ahead of the 2022 season. He has already received some high marks in NFL Draft projections, but he wants to build on that momentum when he suits up in Mobile for the Senior Bowl.
Recently, Ivey spoke with Draft Network to discuss his goals for the days ahead.
"The biggest thing is to prove I’m exactly who you see on tape," Ivey said. "I have the versatility needed to shine at every position I play across the entire defensive line."
Ivey has been a force off the edge for the Rebels defense during his college career, but he is hoping that his big-play ability can land him an early selection in the NFL Draft set to take place in April. He finished his Ole Miss career with 125 total tackles (56 solo), 26.5 tackles for loss (153 yards), 16.0 sacks (115 yards), 17 QB hurries, five fumble recoveries, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in 38 games played.
A mock draft earlier this month took notice of Ivey's career production, giving him a first-round projection.
"I’m a very versatile player," Ivey said. "I can play standing up or with my hand in the dirt. I’m a do-it-all defensive lineman. I pride myself in being able to understand the game and my role at a high level. I play within the scheme. I make plays, all the routine plays when called for."
"I make big plays happen. I love being the versatile guy who gives the defense a bunch of different things in one player."
Being able to play in different techniques should benefit Ivey when the draft begins, but his time in the Senior Bowl will also be crucial. The start of the game on Feb. 1 is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.